Oppenheimer Comments on ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 4.14. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a one year low of C$3.04 and a one year high of C$11.30.

ORGANIGRAM-TS Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

