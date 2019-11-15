Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

