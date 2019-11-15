Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Helen of Troy by 28.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

HELE opened at $153.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $169.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

