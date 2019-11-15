Open Trading Network Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $12,526.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00242336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.01450409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034820 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00145546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

