Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €227.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €234.00 ($272.09) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €228.00 ($265.12) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €227.00 ($263.95).

FRA ALV traded up €1.60 ($1.86) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €218.85 ($254.48). 1,074,068 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €215.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €209.36. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

