Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,920. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 334.28% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 434,693 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 592,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.