Octagonal (LON:OCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.50

Octagonal plc (LON:OCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8292200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiary, Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

