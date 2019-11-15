OAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $220,594.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00239866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.01462048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00035517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00142349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, OKEx, Gate.io, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

