NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,248 shares of company stock worth $3,975,779 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $47,472,000 after buying an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. 150,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,579. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

