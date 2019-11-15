nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. G.Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NVT stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

