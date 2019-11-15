Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Nuvectra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvectra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:NVTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 4,501,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Nuvectra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuvectra by 961.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 581,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuvectra by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 204,777 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Nuvectra by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 334,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 43.7% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 328,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

