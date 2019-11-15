Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Nuvectra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvectra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.
NASDAQ:NVTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 4,501,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Nuvectra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.86.
Nuvectra Company Profile
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
