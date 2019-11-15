Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Nucor worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 464.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 55,842 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Nucor by 195.5% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

NUE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. 211,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,779. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

