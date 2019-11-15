Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) Insider David Ritchie Ferguson Purchases 105 Shares

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson bought 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($194.83).

Shares of NUC opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.14. Nucleus Financial Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 million and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Nucleus Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

