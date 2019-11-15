NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NSK LTD/ADR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. NSK LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.77.

About NSK LTD/ADR

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

