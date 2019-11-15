Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 911 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, SVP John K. Mcdonald sold 1,964 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $79,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,795,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,070. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

