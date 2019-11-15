Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 261,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

