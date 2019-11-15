Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,318,000 after buying an additional 278,461 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,126,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,277,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $75,114,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,830,000 after buying an additional 303,271 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,902. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

