Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,289. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

