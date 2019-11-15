Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $864,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,488.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. 3,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,753. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.