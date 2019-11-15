Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 331,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.57. 47,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,598.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $253,362. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.