Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.21, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.