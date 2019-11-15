NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.89 on Friday. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 51,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,489,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 543,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 7,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $239,111.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,477.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

