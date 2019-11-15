Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,756. Nice has a 1 year low of $102.56 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.34.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.