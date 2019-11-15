NextCure’s (NXTC) Positive Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.05. 2,106,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05. NextCure has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,385,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Read More: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.