NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Up 18.4%

NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)’s stock price rose 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62, approximately 47,210 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 14,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NEXON in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

NEXON Co, Ltd. develops and services PC online and mobile games. It also provides portal site planning services. The company offers approximately 100 online games in 190 countries. NEXON Co, Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

