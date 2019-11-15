New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) PT Lowered to $3.50

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. New Age Beverages’s quarterly revenue was up 428.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,504,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 47.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 99.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

