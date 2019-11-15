Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Director Shawn Mccormick Sells 800 Shares

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,841. Nevro Corp has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

