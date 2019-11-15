Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 139.0% in October

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $2.20 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

