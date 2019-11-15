NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NTWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,872. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetSol Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

