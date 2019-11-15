Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

NETE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.16. 28,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Net Element has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

