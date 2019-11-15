Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) & Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Head to Head Contrast

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Neon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics N/A -103.93% -86.56% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -90.78% -67.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.93 million ($5.54) -0.27 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$35.65 million ($1.72) -0.92

Allena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Neon Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Neon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 913.33%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,179.50%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neon Therapeutics.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Neon Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

