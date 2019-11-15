NEO (NEO) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. NEO has a market capitalization of $861.04 million and $470.39 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEO coin can now be bought for about $12.21 or 0.00143403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, BigONE, COSS and Coinnest. Over the last week, NEO has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00239959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.01452622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEO’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Switcheo Network, Ovis, BitMart, Huobi, CoinEgg, Bitinka, Tidebit, Cryptopia, COSS, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Gate.io, Exrates, BCEX, OTCBTC, Kucoin, TDAX, BigONE, Liquid, CoinEx, Bibox, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Allcoin, Koinex, Coinrail, LBank, Binance, Upbit, Coinnest, BitForex, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.