Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LK. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Luckin Coffee stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 548,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

