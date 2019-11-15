Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Downgraded by Imperial Capital to Outperform

Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from an outperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.50.

NLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.43.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NYSE NLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 362,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $573,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 137.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nautilus by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 345,892 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 684.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.