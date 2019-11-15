National Express Group (LON:NEX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $417.87

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $417.87 and traded as high as $455.72. National Express Group shares last traded at $455.00, with a volume of 332,170 shares traded.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 467 ($6.10).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 418.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.