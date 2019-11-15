National Bank Financial Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.60.

EMA traded up C$0.45 on Monday, hitting C$53.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.60. Emera has a 1-year low of C$41.73 and a 1-year high of C$58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

