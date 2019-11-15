National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.85.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$33.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$31.51 and a 52-week high of C$42.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

