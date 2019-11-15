Nathaniel Rose Sells 12,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $353,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HASI opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4,566.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

