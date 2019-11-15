Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 9,752 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after buying an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $148.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

