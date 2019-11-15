MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 805 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 194,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,930,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 110,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.86. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

