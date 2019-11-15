MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 6,030 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,553.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 561,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.75 and a 12 month high of $231.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

