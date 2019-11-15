MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,732 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.76.

ORCL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,277. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 859,336 shares of company stock valued at $44,753,591. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.