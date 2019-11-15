MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,839.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

TXN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 209,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

