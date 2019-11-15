MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.10% of PVH worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of PVH by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PVH. UBS Group set a $117.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

Shares of PVH traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.88. 446,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,746. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

