MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $10.63 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,996. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

