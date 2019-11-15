Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Msci by 32.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Msci by 1.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 1.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 14.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Msci by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.20.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,452,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $250.00 on Friday. Msci Inc has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $250.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

