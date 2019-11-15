Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $179.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

MSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $161.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.95. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

