Motco Has $10.87 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.82. 1,739,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.