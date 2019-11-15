Morgan Stanley Sells 29,814 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Skyline were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 216,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $30.64 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $32.44.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $448,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,366.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $95,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,201.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,093.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

