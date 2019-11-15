Morgan Stanley Sells 1,597 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZNC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 36.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.30. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

CZNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

